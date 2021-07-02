Charles River Laboratories International Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $372.64 per share and the market cap of $18.7 billion, Charles River Laboratories International stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Charles River Laboratories International is shown in the chart below.

Because Charles River Laboratories International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 14.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 14.40% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Charles River Laboratories International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Charles River Laboratories International is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Charles River Laboratories International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Charles River Laboratories International over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Charles River Laboratories International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3 billion and earnings of $7.38 a share. Its operating margin is 15.20%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Charles River Laboratories International is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Charles River Laboratories International over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Charles River Laboratories International’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Charles River Laboratories International’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Charles River Laboratories International’s ROIC was 8.03, while its WACC came in at 8.28. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Charles River Laboratories International is shown below:

In conclusion, Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Charles River Laboratories International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.