Lowe fs, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe fs, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lowe fs, LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 146,837 shares, 32.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,515 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 293,762 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 150,784 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 97,484 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 59,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 307.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 84.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 138.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 197.75%. The purchase prices were between $120.28 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $128.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.49.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 87.73%. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 12,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 98.95%. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.76%. The sale prices were between $31.48 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 4,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 6,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Masimo Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 25 shares as of 2021-06-30.