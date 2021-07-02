Logo
Lowe fs, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lowe fs, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe fs, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lowe fs, LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lowe fs, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowe+fs%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lowe fs, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 146,837 shares, 32.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,515 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 293,762 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 150,784 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 97,484 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 59,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 307.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 84.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 138.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 197.75%. The purchase prices were between $120.28 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $128.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.49.

Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 87.73%. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 12,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 98.95%. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.76%. The sale prices were between $31.48 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 4,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 6,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Masimo Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 25 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lowe fs, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lowe fs, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lowe fs, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lowe fs, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lowe fs, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider