Lowe fs, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

- New Purchases: GNR, FMC, JPM, XLV, JAZZ, LAC, AAL, JOAN,
- Added Positions: XLE, IVOL, VNQ, XLU, VCSH, JPST, VZ, XAR, PRU, MRK, MPC, IPAC, T, PSK, XOP, DSI, ABBV, XLB, ESGU, JKK, CCIV, TSLA, WBA, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: GDX, QLTA, ICLN, USMV, ANGL, IEFA, IDV, SH, AAPL, IEMG, HDV, EPI, MASI, HD, IWV, SMH, ACN, AMC, GLD, PPL, LOW, FDX, MJ, EXC, RING, CHDN,
- Sold Out: IAU, SCCO, NMY, FTRCQ, NUS, GWPH, DLS,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 146,837 shares, 32.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,515 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 293,762 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 150,784 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 97,484 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)
Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 59,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 307.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 84.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 138.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 197.75%. The purchase prices were between $120.28 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $128.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)
Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.49.Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 87.73%. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 12,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 98.95%. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.76%. The sale prices were between $31.48 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 4,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 6,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Masimo Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 25 shares as of 2021-06-30.
