CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") announces that David Lonsdale will be resigning as CEO of the Company effective August 15th, 2021.

David joined the Company in March 2019 to assist in taking the Company public, which was accomplished in March 2020. Yesterday's announcement regarding the MOU to acquire Vertical Wellness provides a new management team for CanaFarma, as soon as the transaction is completed David will be stepping down from his position.

About CanaFarma

CanaFarma is a service company operating in the hemp industry offering a range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

