Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.

Below is an update to the roadmap of key events. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order or in their entirety. Some events are outside the control of the company.

  • Filing Disclosures - Imminent
  • Filing Financials - Imminent
  • Attorney Letter - Coming
  • Pink Current - Coming

About Kustomeroo :

The company specializes in real-time customer engagement software to accomplish the goals of improving sales and provide prompt customer service. Our mission is to eliminate all unnecessary friction that occurs between customers and companies, resulting in changing the way people feel about customer service.

Contact:

David Delke
Fuse Science, Inc / Kustomeroo
[email protected]
www.kustomeroo.com
Twitter: @kustomeroo

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are 'forward-looking statements' (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Fuse Science, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654016/Fuse-Science-Inc-Shareholder-Update-and-Announcement-of-Kustomeroo

img.ashx?id=654016

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment