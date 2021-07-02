Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.

Below is an update to the roadmap of key events. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order or in their entirety. Some events are outside the control of the company.

Filing Disclosures - Imminent

Filing Financials - Imminent

Attorney Letter - Coming

Pink Current - Coming

About Kustomeroo :

The company specializes in real-time customer engagement software to accomplish the goals of improving sales and provide prompt customer service. Our mission is to eliminate all unnecessary friction that occurs between customers and companies, resulting in changing the way people feel about customer service.

