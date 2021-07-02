Logo
Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the second quarter 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group will publish its second quarter results on July 16, 2021 at 07:30 CET. A combined conference call and webcast hosted by President & CEO Henric Andersson and CFO Glen Instone will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

To participate, please use the following numbers:

SE: +46 8 505 583 74
UK: +44 333 300 9267
US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN: 21986951#)

Link to webcast: https://husqvarna-group.creo.se/210716

For more information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 702 100 451 or [email protected]

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2020 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 12,400 employees in 40 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-husqvarna-group-s-report-for-the-second-quarter-2021,c3378492

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO31546&sd=2021-07-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation--presentation-of-husqvarna-groups-report-for-the-second-quarter-2021-301324913.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO31546&Transmission_Id=202107020332PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO31546&DateId=20210702
