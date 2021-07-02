Guardiola Sala Foundation To Address Sustainable Water Management

Pep Guardiola, along with his brother Pere, both representing their newly-established Guardiola Sala Foundation, have teamed up with global nonprofit, EarthEcho International and global water technology company, Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), to encourage students to realize a more sustainable future for Spain’s water resources. Today, Pep joined the first in a series of water education events at Casal dels Infants in Barcelona as part of a new initiative, Water Challenge Catalonia. The initiative which closely aligns with the UN’s water-related Sustainable Development Goals, seeks to inspire action to address Spain’s water challenges. Water scarcity is now more real than ever1 with supply expected to fall by up to 40% by the end of the century.

Guardiola’s involvement stems from his launch of The Guardiola Sala Foundation, which will raise funds for established charities in Britain and Catalonia. On his visit to the school, Pep joined students of Casal dels Infants in learning about Catalonia’s water challenges and actions they can take, such as monitoring the quality of their local water resources, to make a difference. His visit is just one of a number of events planned by Xylem Watermark, and EarthEcho, in Madrid and Barcelona as part of Water Challenge Catalonia.

Speaking at the Water Challenge Catalonia event in Barcelona, Pep Guardiola said: “It’s no secret that our country is experiencing difficulties in relation to water. Climate change and other factors are creating a number of water-related issues, so it’s up to us to do something about it now. That’s why the Guardiola Sala Foundation is honored to partner with Xylem and EarthEcho to give our youngsters a platform for making a difference. If we all do our part, we can succeed in building a better world.”

Water Challenge Catalonia aims to establish a sustainable program for youth engagement and youth development around protecting water resources in the Catalonia region of Spain. In addition to providing training and materials for school teachers in the region, the program will build the capacity of 10 young leaders to serve as Water Challenge Catalonia Ambassadors, educating others in their community and engaging them in citizen science to improve local water issues. This includes providing access to analytical tools to test and detect water quality issues facing Spain’s waterways. The approach builds on the success of EarthEcho’s global Water Challenge Ambassador initiative, which delivers water quality monitoring and youth development programs in water-challenged regions such as Puerto Rico.

“Solving water is a team effort. Through Xylem Watermark, we are proud to champion the youth of Catalonia through our support of Water Challenge Catalonia. Young leaders can play such an essential role in our collective ability to solve the complex water challenges the world is facing,” said Joseph Vesey, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Xylem. “As a water technology leader, we recognize the tremendous opportunity we have to listen to, enable and advance the next generation in their pursuit of a more sustainable world.”

“The growing need for clean, sustainable water resources is a challenge we can solve if we act now,” said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. “Water is fundamental to every aspect of daily life; and through educating our children and helping them to see where they can take action in their own communities, they become leaders of a more sustainable future.”

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the company’s corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable through WASH and Value of Water Education programs. The program has logged over 230,000 employee volunteer hours over the past five years and engaged 58 percent of the company’s global employee base.

About EarthEcho

EarthEcho International is a nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2005 by siblings Philippe and Alexandra Cousteau in honor of their father Philippe Cousteau Sr., son of the legendary explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. EarthEcho collaborates with youth around the world to provide knowledge and develop tools that drive meaningful environmental action to protect and restore our ocean planet. Reaching more than 2 million people in 146 countries, we support the next generation to become environmental leaders who will transform the future.

About Casal dels Infants

Casal dels Infants is an NGO that focuses on bringing opportunities to children, adolescents, and families at social risk through educational programs, in Barcelona and its surroundings. It was created in 1983, and nowadays it supports more than 7,000 people.

