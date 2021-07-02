Logo
ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) ( EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, will announce financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 before the market opens, and will hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results.

The conference call will be available live via the internet by accessing the investor relations section of EXL’s website at http://ir.exlservice.com/ where the accompanying investor-friendly spreadsheet of historical operating and financial data can also be accessed. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To listen to the conference call via phone, please dial 1-(877) 303-6384 for US participants or 1-(224) 357-2191 for international participants and an operator will assist you. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the EXL website (www.exlservice.com).

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,800 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Canada, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President, Investor Relations
ExlService Holdings, Inc.
320 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(917)596-7684
[email protected]

