Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Heart 'n Home Hospice in its Acquisition by LHC Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Heart 'n Home Hospice in its Acquisition by LHC Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced that it has advised Heart 'n Home Hospice (HnH) in its sale to LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) (LHC Group). Heart 'n Home Hospice is a leading provider of hospice care in Oregon and Idaho, with 10 locations across the two states. This acquisition represents a platform entry into hospice care in the state of Oregon for LHC Group, will expand its existing footprint in Idaho, while also aligning with the company's co-location strategy to provide multiple in-home healthcare services in certain markets. McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal counsel to Heart 'n Home Hospice. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Provident_Logo.jpg

From the start of the process, we felt Provident listened to our needs, and understood our vision and mission.

"From the start of the process, we felt Provident listened to our needs, and understood our vision and mission. They were a tremendous resource for us, providing us with guidance and expertise at every turn. The Covid-19 pandemic added many additional challenges including limiting travel and in-person meetings, but we were still able to connect with Provident team members on a personal level and build meaningful relationships," stated Todd Stice, Owner, Founder and Co-President of Heart 'n Home Hospice.

"It has been a privilege to work with co-founders, Kristopher and Todd Stice and the entire team at Heart 'n Home Hospice in completing this transaction with LHC Group to help continue providing compassionate end-of-life care to patients in the rural communities of Idaho and Oregon. We are seeing strong demand for top-quality assets like HnH as investors look for ways to capitalize on demographic tailwinds and we expect the sector will continue to generate strong interest," commented Kevin Palamara, Managing Director at Provident.

"We're incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to represent Heart 'n Home on this successful transaction. Our process was highly competitive with a number of private equity suitors and strategic consolidators at the table and ultimately it was clear that LHC Group was the ideal partner to maintain the mission and vision that HnH endeavored on over 15 years ago," added Jake Vesely, Associate at Provident.

About Heart 'n Home Hospice
Heart 'n Home Hospice, founded in 2004, is a market leader in hospice care services across Oregon and Idaho. Headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho, HnH affirms life by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support to its patients and to those who love and care for them. For additional information, visit https://www.gohospice.com/.

About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care. For more information, please visit https://lhcgroup.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners
Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within home health and hospice services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Provident Healthcare Partners


Gina Casiello


877-742-9800

favicon.png?sn=NE31307&sd=2021-07-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provident-healthcare-partners-advises-heart-n-home-hospice-in-its-acquisition-by-lhc-group-301324837.html

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE31307&Transmission_Id=202107020630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE31307&DateId=20210702
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment