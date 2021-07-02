MKS Instruments Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of MKS Instruments (NAS:MKSI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $170.77 per share and the market cap of $9.5 billion, MKS Instruments stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for MKS Instruments is shown in the chart below.

Because MKS Instruments is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 6.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.74% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. MKS Instruments has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.89, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of MKS Instruments is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of MKS Instruments is fair. This is the debt and cash of MKS Instruments over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. MKS Instruments has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.5 billion and earnings of $7.27 a share. Its operating margin is 21.74%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of MKS Instruments is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of MKS Instruments over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. MKS Instruments’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 70% of the companies in Hardware industry. MKS Instruments’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, MKS Instruments’s return on invested capital is 15.32, and its cost of capital is 10.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of MKS Instruments is shown below:

Overall, The stock of MKS Instruments (NAS:MKSI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about MKS Instruments stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

