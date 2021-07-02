West Virginia Lottery Commission Awards Genius Sports Landmark Sports Wagering License

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a permanent sports wagering license by the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

Genius Sports is at the vanguard of the U.S. sports betting industry as state regulators review their position on the practice. Genius Sports is now operational in 13 U.S. states, powering award-winning official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries. West Virginia was the fifth U.S. state to offer legal and regulated sports betting when it launched in 2018.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “Genius Sports is fully committed to supporting the development of, and operating in, regulated territories in partnership with fully licensed sportsbooks. West Virginia remains at the forefront of liberalization in the U.S. and one of the most proactive proponents of legalized sports wagering. I’m honored that we have been awarded this license to provide our industry leading services in the Mountain state, and that our sportsbook partners will continue to utilize our solutions to help them thrive in this rapidly growing market.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports leagues and federations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005142/en/