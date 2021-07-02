ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

ProMIS' shareholders show overwhelming support for all resolutions

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) ( ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "Meeting").

ProMIS Neurosciences is pleased to announce that all resolutions described in the Management Proxy Circular and placed before the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present by proxy at the meeting was 104,999,925, representing 34.32% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

"This year’s Annual Meeting marks the sixth anniversary of ProMIS Neurosciences," stated Eugene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the ProMIS management team I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their on-going support. We look forward to continued progress applying our unique technology platform to the development of disease-modifying antibody therapies, diagnostics and potential vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, ALS and Parkinson’s disease."

In particular, the following are the voting results for the 103,137,426 common shares that were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

1. The following directors were elected, with each nominee receiving a minimum majority of 75% of the votes cast:

DIRECTORFORWITHHELD
Eugene Williams55,876,66618,219,274
Neil Cashman, M.D.73,388,087707,853
Richard J. Gregory, PH.D.67,464,8666,631,074
Patrick D. Kirwin67,364,1666,731,744
Neil K. Warma69,534,9914,560,949
William Wyman56,967,14317,128,797

2. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company and the Board authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration. Shares voted in person and by proxies received represented 103,279,732 votes FOR and 1,720,193 votes WITHHELD.

3. The ordinary resolution to authorize the Corporation to grant options pursuant to the Corporation’s 20% rolling Stock Option Plan until June 30, 2024 was passed by a majority vote of the disinterested shareholders of the Corporation. Shares voted in person and by proxies received represented 27,706,467 votes FOR and 17,043,875 votes AGAINST. The above vote tally on this resolution is of votes of the disinterested shareholders only because votes representing 29,345,598 Common Shares of Insiders were excluded from the vote tally.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information about ProMIS Neurosciences, please consult the Company’s website at: www.promisneurosciences.com

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on LinkedIn

For Investor Relations please contact:
Alpine Equity Advisors
Nicholas Rigopulos, President
[email protected]
Tel. 617 901-0785

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release may contain certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ti?nf=ODI3NDE5MyM0Mjc5NjcwIzIwODQ1ODk=
a2e2432a-f8c2-4abd-b085-313a7ffa7121

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment