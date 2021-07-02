Logo
Bounty Paper Towels Joins Nathan's Famous as Official Partner for July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

P&G’s Bounty+Paper+Towels, a leader in household mess clean-up, is joining the legendary Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest as an Official Partner for the 2021 competition. The event, which brings together the world’s top competitive eaters, is returning to an in-person audience this year at Maimonides Park (formerly MCU Park) in Coney Island.

In addition to cleaning up the spills from the men’s and women’s contests, Bounty will ensure the messy competition stays spotless with its Bounty Cleaning Lounge, a custom space designed for competitors to rejuvenate and recharge following the events. In addition to washing stations, the Lounge will provide spa-like amenities to all competitors.

“Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is the quickest and messiest food competition, and Bounty is thrilled to join in this year as the event returns live and in-person,” says Janette Yauch, brand vice president of Bounty. “A quick-eating competition requires an even quicker clean-up and that is a task perfectly fit for the Quicker Picker Upper.”

“Bounty is the ideal partner for this event because the eaters, in their haste, often spill food and drink during competition,” said Richard Shea, president of Major League Eating. “This event has always been about quick-eating -- and this year we’re excited to have a partner that specializes in quick-cleaning.”

The event will be aired live on ESPN beginning at 12 noon ET with pre-show festivities beginning at 11:15 am. The women’s competition begins at 11:45 am, and the men’s competition will start at 12:30 pm.

Bounty invites all who are tuning into the broadcast from afar to follow the hashtag, #BountyXNathans on social media for behind the scenes content live at the 2021 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

About Bounty Paper Towels
Procter & Gamble’s Bounty paper towels have been a leader in household mess clean-up for over 50 years. The Quicker Picker Upper’s superior design makes it 2x more absorbent compared to the leading ordinary brand. Bounty offers a variety of quick, clean-up tools for messes big and small, including paper towels and napkins.

About Major League Eating
Major League Eating is the governing body that oversees professional eating contests worldwide. The organization was formed in the late 1990s to advance the sport safely and maintain its integrity. Major League Eating (MLE) develops, publicizes and produces world-class eating competitions in all varieties of food disciplines. Featuring the world’s top competitive eaters, MLE events provide dramatic audience entertainment. For more information, visit www.majorleagueeating.com, www.facebook.com%2Featfast or on Instagram and Twitter: @eatingcontest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005036/en/

