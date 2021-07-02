CVS Health, AI/ML Innovations, Reliq Health Tech, and LifeMD - Redefining Healthcare In A Digital World

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: CVS Health Corp. (: CVS), Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), and LifeMD ( LFMD).



CVS Health Corp. (: CVS) CEO Karen Lynch: “CVS is Redefining Health Experience in a Digital World”

“...Our results show we are providing superior value by creating an integrated health care model that is centered around the consumer. Our unparalleled capabilities, reach and relationship with customers uniquely positions us to support them throughout their lifetime….It is clear that consumers want convenience, transparency, choice and control over their health care. That is why we are engaging consumers in new and different ways by working to meet their health needs in the community, in the home and virtually.”

“We are a company focused on delivering the most convenient connected experiences for our customers across our CVS Health digital assets. Our ability to redefine the health experience in an increasingly digital and hybrid world, combined with our vast health assets and understanding of consumers' health, uniquely positions us for growth...We saw a more than 80% increase in visits to our flagship digital properties year-over-year. Growth was primarily driven by engagement in our expanded set of digital health services, such as COVID testing, vaccinations and Omni-channel pharmacy…”



“We are expanding access to care through our digital and virtual channels. We launched a digital-first primary care model that helps consumers navigate the best site of care for their health needs. And lastly, we are also harnessing technology such as AI, machine learning services and natural language processing to simplify our process and optimize our cost structure….”



AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: "Mental Health App Expands AI/ML Digital Health Ecosystem”

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream event, updated investors on it’s latest digital healthcare growth initiatives. AIMLF is acquiring an interest in Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator, which has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally.

AIMLF Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors how AIMLF is expanding its global digital healthcare footprint with synergistic acquisitions of innovative HealthTech companies. Tim also updated investors on progress at AIMLF’s HealthGauge platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more. AIMLF focus is on scaling revenue growth, by offering it’s services to enterprise and consumers via a SaaS recurring-revenue subscription model. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Reliq Telehealth Platform”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF, Financial) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days - andon path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations).

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

June 16 - RQHTF has signed a contract with a large regional clinic in Nigeria to provide its iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules and its iUGO Voice automated interactive voice recognition platform to their chronic disease patients. “Nigeria has a population of over 210 Million people,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “Over 4 Million Nigerians have diabetes and over 8 Million have hypertension. Reliq will be able to deploy our iUGO Care and iUGO Voice solutions in Nigeria to help cost-effectively improve health outcomes and access to care for chronic disease patients. Our software’s multilingual capabilities and our track record of successful deployment in areas with very limited infrastructure and connectivity – such as Northern Ontario and rural Texas – Reliq is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the rural and urban Nigerian population. We expect to start onboarding in July.”

May 6 - RQHTF signs four new Skilled Nursing Facility clients in the Southern United States, and is expanding its Care Management team in response to significant demand for the Company’s Care Management Services. Using RQHTF’s iUGO Care platform, SNFs can provide discharged patients with Transitional Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Annual Wellness Visits and other services aimed at preventing readmissions and proactively managing chronic conditions to improve health outcomes. These services create new, high margin revenue streams for Skilled Nursing Facilities while also improving patient satisfaction, and help SNFs avoid significant financial penalties assessed by Medicare and Medicaid for preventable readmissions.

LifeMD ( LFMD) CEO Justin Schreiber: “LifeMD’s Growth and Acceleration Show No Signs of Slowing”

“..Our first quarter of 2021 was not only marked by record topline performance, it also saw us make significant strides in solidifying the infrastructure, which will enable LifeMD to scale efficiently towards longer term profitability....As an industry leader in telehealth customer acquisition, our growth potential remains massive. We are operating in open whitespace of a nascent industry with a total addressable market of nearly a trillion dollars.“

“...We have built a platform that has the ability to support tens if not hundreds of direct to patient telemedicine offerings and seeing the value of our offerings, our patients are overwhelmingly choosing subscription based products and services, which have been fueling our significant sequential growth…..In the last week of the quarter, we launched Nava MD, a direct to patient clinical tele-dermatology services brand for women, which added further diversification to our growing portfolio of companies. Nava MD is our third launch in four years, and we look forward to further developing the brand. In addition, as I've spoken about before, we continue to anticipate launching our namesake LifeMD primary care platform later this summer. We believe this launch, coupled with our very successful current and future conditions specific telemedicine brands will provide LifeMD with a powerful and differentiated end-to-end direct to patient telehealth platform…”



