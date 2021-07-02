Logo
Charge Enterprises, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 8th

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging,today announced that Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8, 2021.

DATE: Thursday, July 8th

TIME: 10:30 AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3uitlI1

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • June 15th - Charge Enterprises Launches 'Charge Powerbank' Service for On-the-Go Mobile Device Charging
  • June 8th - Charge Enterprises Makes Strategic Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Innovator Connected Kerb
  • June 3rd - Charge Enterprises Names Former GM and Ford Executive, Mark LaNeve Chief Business Officer
  • May 27 th - Charge Enterprises Files Application for Uplisting to Nasdaq
  • May 25 th - Charge Enterprises Acquires ANS Advanced Network Services to Expand Its Infrastructure Business

###

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.
Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, powerbanks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

  • Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.
  • Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable powerbanks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.
  • Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses

Charge's strategy is to do the work that others don't, such as connecting phone calls and powering the future of electric infrastructure.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
[email protected]
(212) 838-3777

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653805/Charge-Enterprises-Inc-to-Webcast-Live-at-VirtualInvestorConferencescom-July-8th

img.ashx?id=653805

