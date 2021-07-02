Logo
Murchison Minerals Announces the Appointment of Cory Belyk as a New Strategic Advisor to the Board

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (

TSXV:MUR, Financial) is pleased to welcome Mr. Cory Belyk as a new strategic advisor to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Belyk has earned his reputation as a seasoned uranium geologist with nearly 30 years of experience involving grassroots, brownfield and advanced exploration, mining operations, project evaluation, business development, and domestic and international executive roles. His track record includes a significant uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin area. Mr. Belyk has served on the Board of Directors of Cameco Mongolia LLC and Cameco Australia Pty Ltd when employed as Director, Exploration International and Agreements with Cameco Corporation. More recently, Mr. Belyk's focus has been on multiple stages of project evaluation and junior-exploration marketing and financing. He currently holds the position of Executive VP and CEO for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd (TSXV:CVV), a uranium, nickel, copper and diamond explorer.

President and CEO of Murchison JC Potvin commented: "We are excited to have Cory join our team and we strongly believe his understanding of the region and his well-connected business network will contribute to the success of Murchison, reinforcing our commitment to making the Company part of the Canadian green energy revolution."

Murchison also announces that it has granted Mr. Cory Belyk 200,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.095 per share for a period of five years that vest immediately, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (

TSXV:MUR, Financial)
Murchison is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant Lake zinc‐copper‐silver project in north‐central Saskatchewan. The Company also owns 100% of the HPM nickel‐copper‐cobalt project in Quebec and holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or. Murchison currently has 108.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean‐Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO
[email protected]

Erik H Martin, CFO
Tel: (416) 350‐3776
[email protected]

CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, IR Manager
Tel: (416) 868-1079 x 232
[email protected]

Forward‐Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward‐looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward‐looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654009/Murchison-Minerals-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Cory-Belyk-as-a-New-Strategic-Advisor-to-the-Board

img.ashx?id=654009

