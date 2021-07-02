Tiziana Life Sciences plc - Distribution Dates for shares and ADRs in Accustem Sciences Limited

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc ( TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that the Forms 20-F and F-6 filed by Accustem Sciences Limited with the SEC have been declared effective, enabling the completion of the in specie distribution and spin out of Accustem Sciences Limited. These documents together can be found at www.accustem.com
Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange)
The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange) held in CREST and Certificated form is as follows:
|Demerger Record Time:
|7:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020
|Ex-entitlement date for Accustem Shares:
|2 November 2020
|CREST accounts credited with Accustem Shares:
|8 July 2021*
|Certificates for Accustem Shares for those shareholders
holding their Tiziana Life Sciences plc in certificated form:
|by 18 July 2021
|* replacing allocation placeholders currently showing
Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the US Nasdaq Market)
The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the Nasdaq market) are subject to different corporate action timings and holders of the ADRs should also refer to the notice published today by JP Morgan, the ADR depositary bank which can be found at https://www.adr.com/drprofile/88875G101
Announcement Tiziana CUSIP: 88875G101
|Corporate Action Type:
|Spin Off with DR Distribution
|Spin Off Issuer Name:
|Accustem Sciences Limited
|Spin Off DR CUSIP:
|00442Y101
|DR Distribution Rate:
|1 new Accustem DR(s) issued for every 1 existing Tiziana DR held on DR Record Date
|Tax Withholding Rate:
|n/a
|DR Record Date:
|November 6, 2020
|DR Payment Date:
|July 14, 2021
|DR Issuance and Cancellation Books close Date: October 28, 2020
|DR Issuance and Cancellation Books reopen Date: July 19, 2021
|Fees: Issuance fee: $nil per DR issued
The Issuer has announced a Spin Off Distribution in the local market. Existing Tiziana DRs will continue to be valid and will not have to be exchanged for new DRs.
|For further enquiries:
United Kingdom:
|Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone,
Chairman and founder
|+44 (0)20 7495 2379
|United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
or
407-491-4498
[email protected]
