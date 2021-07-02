Tiziana Life Sciences plc - Distribution Dates for shares and ADRs in Accustem Sciences Limited

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tiziana Life Sciences plc - Distribution Dates for shares and ADRs in Accustem Sciences Limited

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc ( TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that the Forms 20-F and F-6 filed by Accustem Sciences Limited with the SEC have been declared effective, enabling the completion of the in specie distribution and spin out of Accustem Sciences Limited. These documents together can be found at www.accustem.com

Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange)

The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange) held in CREST and Certificated form is as follows:

Demerger Record Time: 7:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020
Ex-entitlement date for Accustem Shares: 2 November 2020
CREST accounts credited with Accustem Shares:8 July 2021*
Certificates for Accustem Shares for those shareholders
holding their Tiziana Life Sciences plc in certificated form:		by 18 July 2021
* replacing allocation placeholders currently showing

Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the US Nasdaq Market)

The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the Nasdaq market) are subject to different corporate action timings and holders of the ADRs should also refer to the notice published today by JP Morgan, the ADR depositary bank which can be found at https://www.adr.com/drprofile/88875G101

Announcement Tiziana CUSIP: 88875G101

Corporate Action Type:Spin Off with DR Distribution
Spin Off Issuer Name:Accustem Sciences Limited
Spin Off DR CUSIP: 00442Y101
DR Distribution Rate:1 new Accustem DR(s) issued for every 1 existing Tiziana DR held on DR Record Date
Tax Withholding Rate: n/a
DR Record Date:November 6, 2020
DR Payment Date:July 14, 2021
DR Issuance and Cancellation Books close Date: October 28, 2020
DR Issuance and Cancellation Books reopen Date: July 19, 2021
Fees: Issuance fee: $nil per DR issued

The Issuer has announced a Spin Off Distribution in the local market. Existing Tiziana DRs will continue to be valid and will not have to be exchanged for new DRs.

For further enquiries:
United Kingdom:
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone,
Chairman and founder		+44 (0)20 7495 2379
United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
or
407-491-4498
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODI3NDUxOSM0MjgwNTM4IzIxMjM4ODU=
006f773d-37aa-4128-8ec8-538f288db2c7
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment