Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

ISELIN, N.J., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Friday, July 30, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in(Domestic):1-888-336-7149
(International):1-412-902-4175
Canada Dial-in(Toll Free):1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 30, 2021 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 13, 2021.

Replay(Domestic):1-877-344-7529
(International):1-412-317-0088
Canada(Toll Free):1-855-669-9658
Passcode10157981

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of March 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $13.1 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank

