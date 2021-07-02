Eledon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jan Hillson, M.D., to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) ( ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announced the appointment of Jan Hillson, M.D., to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Hillson currently serves as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Alpine Immune Sciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.



“I am extremely pleased that Dr. Hillson is joining our Board of Directors,” stated David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “As a proven biotechnology industry leader with extensive immunology and rheumatology experience, we believe Dr. Hillson’s insights will be invaluable as we continue to advance our lead asset, AT-1501, a novel antibody targeting the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory signaling pathway, through clinical development in multiple indications.”

“It is a pleasure to join the Eledon Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the Company’s evolution,” said Dr. Hillson. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and the Board as they continue the development of AT-1501 which may have therapeutic effects in transplantation and a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases, and may help unlock a functional cure in Type 1 diabetes.”

Prior to Alpine Immune Sciences, Dr. Hillson was Senior Vice President of Drug Development for ChemoCentryx, and, before that, served as Vice President of Clinical and Translational Research at Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, she served in senior roles at ZymoGenetics/Bristol Myers Squibb and Xcyte Therapies. Dr, Hillson also served as a member of the Clinical Faculty at Harvard Medical School, Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, and Head of the Department of Rheumatology at Virginia Mason Medical Center. Dr. Hillson is a licensed rheumatologist and continues to care for patients. She received her MD from Stanford School of Medicine, an MS from the California Institute of Technology, an MS in Marine Chemistry from Scripps Institute of Oceanography, and a BS from Michigan State University.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

