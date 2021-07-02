Logo
HarborOne Mortgage's Camille Madden Named Mortgage Banker's 2021 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank announced today that Camille Madden, President of HarborOne Mortgage, was named one of Mortgage Banker’s 2021 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005007/en/

CamilleMadden6.2021F.jpg

Camille Madden, President of HarborOne Mortgage (Photo: Business Wire)

“Camille is an extremely effective corporate leader,” said James W. Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “When HarborOne acquired Merrimack Mortgage Company, becoming HarborOne Mortgage in 2018, Camille worked on strategies for continued future growth, energized her team and helped push us to grow. This is a well-deserved honor.”

Ms. Madden has over two decades of residential lending experience, is an expert in her field and manages a rapidly growing and highly successful mortgage division. As President of HarborOne Mortgage, Ms. Madden has been an integral part of growing HarborOne Mortgage’s portfolio and was pivotal in helping the mortgage banking income grow to $31.9 million in 2020, a 145.6 percent increase from 2019. In 2021, Ms. Madden managed record-breaking mortgage demand sparked by low interest rates. Ms. Madden oversees a seasoned team of experienced mortgage professionals ensuring that every client’s need is met and they come away with the best mortgage and experience possible.

Ms. Madden actively engages in the community serving on the Advisory Boards of Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association of New Hampshire, YMCA Downtown Manchester, Palace Theatre, and the Algonquin Tennis Center. In 2019, Camille received the Y’s Chairman Award in recognition of her commitment.

Each nomination for Mortgage Banker’s Powerful Women of Mortgage banking was reviewed carefully by a panel of judges and 27 winners were chosen.

About HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.61 billion in assets. It serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches, one limited service branch, and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston. HarborOne has been included in Forbes’ Best in State Banks list for three consecutive years and Globe’s Best Places to Work in 10 of the last 11 years.

The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment delivered virtually and at two campuses adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations as well as at community partner locations throughout Rhode Island.

HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and is also licensed to lend in four additional states. NMLS ID: 2561. Licensed by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Equal Housing Opportunity.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210702005007r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005007/en/

