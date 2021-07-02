RMR Mortgage Trust Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 4th

RMR+Mortgage+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMRM%29, today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom+Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Doug+Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 270-2148. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6510. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157618.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.rmrmortgagetrust.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29. Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about RMRM, please visit www.rmrmortgagetrust.com.

A Maryland Statutory Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

