KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Concord, a new-home community located in the highly desirable city of Ontario Ranch, California. The community is located off Haven Avenue in the heart of Ontario Ranch near Interstate 15 and Highway 60, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers. Situated in a thriving Ontario Ranch neighborhood, the new community is walking distance to area schools and close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Victoria Gardens, Eastvale Gateway and Ontario’s historic downtown district. The community features a planned park and is also just a short drive to Prado Regional Park, where visitors may enjoy hiking and biking trails, disc golf, archery, a dog park, picnic facilities and play equipment. Concord is also near Ontario International Airport and the Toyota Arena.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005020/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Concord, a new-home community in highly desirable Ontario Ranch, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Concord showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. Concord also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work. Additionally, with at-home connectivity becoming more important, Concord homebuyers will have the option of 1 gigabit fiber internet service, one of the fastest residential internet speeds available.

“Concord is conveniently located near Interstate 15 and Highway 60 providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers as well as choice shopping, dining and entertainment venues,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Concord provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Concord sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $630,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005020/en/