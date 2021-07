The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), today announced that it is postponing its full year fiscal 2021 earnings results call as the 10-K has not been filed. Regulation FD prevents the Company from holding the call at this time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005214/en/