SBS Employees Vote to Remove SAG-AFTRA Union

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 2, 2021

MIAMI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC: SBSAA), the nation's largest Hispanic-owned and targeted media and entertainment entity, announced today that employees at its Chicago radio station, WLEY – La Ley 107.9 FM, have voted to decertify and remove the Union that had previously represented them in dealing with the Company. The Union -- Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Television & Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA -- had represented certain on-air talent and production employees in Chicago since being voted in almost three years ago.

spanish_broadcasting_system_inc__logo.jpg

Since that time, SBS and the Union had been negotiating the terms of an initial collective bargaining agreement, but no agreement was ever reached. Employees voted on the decertification question by mail over the past few weeks, and the results of the vote were officially confirmed on June 28 by the National Labor Relations Board, the government agency that conducted the vote.

"We greatly respect the important decision made by our employees to move forward without a union to act as intermediary between them and the Company in the resolution of personnel matters at our Chicago facilities," said Richard Lara, SBS General Counsel. Mr. Lara added, "The Company looks forward to working more directly with our employees to build an even stronger presence in Chicago with our unique branded entertainment in this important market."

ABOUT SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC.
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. is a leading Hispanic media company that owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language content to over 300+ affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience and MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. In addition, SBS produces live concerts and events and publishes multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, an online destination and mobile app providing streaming content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture for today's U.S. Hispanic consumer. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

SBS Contacts:

Press & Media

Vladimir Gomez

VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(786) 470-1644

Brad Edwards

The Plunkett Group

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL31431&sd=2021-07-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbs-employees-vote-to-remove-sag-aftra-union-301324813.html

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

