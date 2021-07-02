Logo
GM to Source U.S.-Based Lithium for Next-Generation EV Batteries Through Closed-Loop Process with Low Carbon Emissions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Through an agreement with Controlled Thermal Resources, lithium will be sourced in part from California from a more environmentally friendly process than traditional lithium production

PR Newswire

DETROIT, July 2, 2021

DETROIT, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors has agreed to form a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to secure local and low-cost lithium. This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds.

Lithium is a metal crucial to GM's plans to make more affordable, higher mileage electric vehicles.

The relationship between GM and CTR is expected to accelerate the adoption of lithium extraction methods that cause less impact to the environment. A significant amount of GM's future battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate could come from CTR's Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, located in Imperial, California. With the help of GM's investment, CTR's closed-loop, direct extraction process will recover lithium from geothermal brine.

As an anticipated part of its $35 billion global commitment to EVs and autonomous vehicles , GM will be the first company to make a multi-million dollar investment in CTR's Hell's Kitchen project. As the first investor, GM will have first rights on lithium produced by the first stage of the Hell's Kitchen project, including an option for a multi-year relationship.

"Lithium is critical to battery production today and will only become more important as consumer adoption of EVs increases, and we accelerate towards our all-electric future," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "By securing and localizing the lithium supply chain in the U.S., we're helping ensure our ability to make powerful, affordable, high mileage EVs while also helping to mitigate environmental impact and bring more low-cost lithium to the market as a whole. GM looks forward to working with CTR, in addition to state and local leaders, in achieving these goals."

Batteries are and will remain one of the largest cost drivers of EVs. Lithium is a key battery material used in the cathodes and electrolytes of GM EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Lithium will become even more important in battery use as GM explores lithium metal batteries with a protected anode.

Most lithium used in lithium-ion batteries is currently mined and processed outside of the U.S.

The first stage of the Hell's Kitchen project is expected to begin yielding lithium in 2024, helping GM to meet its aspiration of eliminating tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles by 2035.

General Motors (

NYSE:GM, Financial) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

SOURCE General Motors Co.

