Manchester Financial Group, LP Intends to Withhold Support for Four Directors of GeoPark Limited

Manchester Financial Group, LP, which is a sizable shareholder of GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) (“GeoPark” or the “Company”), today issued the following open letter:

Fellow Shareholders,

As the holder of 2,060,755 shares of GeoPark, I fully support Gerald O’Shaughnessy’s withhold-the-vote campaign AGAINST four of the Company’s current directors at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders. I intend to withhold support for the following directors:

Pedro Aylin

Robert Bedingfield

Constantin Papadimitriou

James Park

I firmly believe immediate change on the GeoPark Board of Directors is necessary to protect shareholder value.

Sincerely,

Douglas F. Manchester

Chairman of the Board

Manchester Financial Group, LP

