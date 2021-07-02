Logo
Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Initiates Pilot Implementation of Campbell Score™ with California Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 2, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today medical implementation of its Campbell Score™ blood-based suicide prediction marker in collaboration with the premiere San Diego personalized health center, Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc.

The Campbell Score™ was subject of a clinical trial1 which demonstrated patients with suicidal tendencies have a higher rating on the novel scale2. To the knowledge of the Company, the Campbell Score™ is the only subjective instrument in development capable of assisting psychiatrists in guiding frequency and intensity of their interventions.

"The Campbell Score™ is named after my mother, Kathleen Campbell, who was a victim of suicide. The goal of our Company is to create a world without suicide. The first step in this is quantifying risk of suicide in a scientific and objective manner," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "We are extremely grateful that Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Veltmeyer, volunteered for us to use his medical practice as the original launching pad for the Campbell Score™. Through initial implementation on a pilot basis, we can work on kinks in a real-life environment while we are concurrently working on launching a pivotal trial to apply for FDA clearance and eventual insurance reimbursement."

"Kalina O'Connor is a true inspiration. It is extremely rare to work with someone who can translate the suffering of a personal tragedy into a company that has a real shot at changing the way suicide is perceived by the medical community," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and Owner of California Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc. "I am proud to put my name and reputation behind this completely revolutionary approach to a terrible epidemic which is the number two cause of death in young people."

"At the end of the day, we are all in the field of biomedical sciences because we want to advance science and save lives," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Chairman of Campbell Neurosciences. "It brings great joy to me and our shareholders that this new tool developed by our spin-off company is entering medical practice. I applaud Ms. O'Connor for her perseverance and leadership skills in taking this small step with Dr. Veltmeyer that we hope will be the basis for seeing suicide as a disease and not a choice."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Correlation of Campbell Score With Suicidal Ideation - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov
2 Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results for Campbell Score Blood Based Suicide Prediction | BioSpace

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA31610&sd=2021-07-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-spin-off-campbell-neurosciences-initiates-pilot-implementation-of-campbell-score-with-california-concierge-medical--wellness-inc-301324925.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA31610&Transmission_Id=202107020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA31610&DateId=20210702
