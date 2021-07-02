Logo
MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Lima One Capital, LLC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition from affiliates of Magnetar Capital of their ownership interests in Lima One Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Lima One Capital, LLC. As had been anticipated, MFA has also acquired from certain members of management of Lima One their ownership interests in Lima One Holdings. With the completion of these transactions, MFA now owns all of the outstanding ownership interests of Lima One Holdings.

Also as previously announced, Lima One's executive leadership team has joined MFA, and they will continue to manage Lima One's business from its base in Greenville, South Carolina.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Lima One Capital, LLC is a leading nationwide originator and servicer of business purpose loans for real estate investors and has funded over $3 billion in loans since its founding in 2010. For more information, please visit www.limaone.com.

Investor Contact:

MFA Investor Relations


212-207-6488


www.mfafinancial.com

Category: Lima One

favicon.png?sn=NY30176&sd=2021-07-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-completion-of-acquisition-of-lima-one-capital-llc-301324806.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY30176&Transmission_Id=202107020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY30176&DateId=20210702
