Dell Technologies to Hold Investor Conference Call July 13 to Discuss its ESG Strategy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 2, 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CT / 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss its Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG Strategy. Speakers will include Dell Technologies' chief corporate affairs officer, Jennifer (JJ) Davis; chief diversity and inclusion officer, Vanice Hayes; and senior vice president of investor relations, Rob Williams.

Dell_Technologies_Logo.jpg

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (

NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=NE31701&sd=2021-07-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-investor-conference-call-july-13-to-discuss-its-esg-strategy-301324973.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE31701&Transmission_Id=202107020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE31701&DateId=20210702
