DoorDash to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced that the company's second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company's earnings press release and shareholder letter will be made available on the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

DoorDash_Logo.jpg

DoorDash will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

DoorDash announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (ir.doordash.com), and its blog (blog.doordash.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

Press Contact
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY31465&sd=2021-07-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-results-301324959.html

SOURCE DoorDash

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY31465&Transmission_Id=202107020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY31465&DateId=20210702
