Country Garden Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The report demonstrates the company's commitment to green and quality-focused development

PR Newswire

FOSHAN, China, July 2, 2021

FOSHAN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, Chinese property developer Country Garden (HK:2007) released its 2020 Sustainability Report, systematically demonstrating its latest practices and achievements in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) field.

Creating a better life by promoting innovation in technology

According to the report, in recent years, Country Garden has actively transformed itself into a diversified technology company that creates a happy life for the world. In addition to its real estate business, the associated property management and hotel businesses, the company has also expanded its presence in the intelligent robotics and modern agriculture sectors. As the leader in smart manufacturing for construction, Country Garden was a pioneer in terms of innovation in the construction method. By partnering with its subsidiary Bright Dream Robotics and employing the Robots+BIM+Prefabricated building model, the company challenges the industry's thorny issues head-on and has made considerable progress in site safety, project quality, efficiency and pollution reduction. As of the end of 2020, Bright Dream Robotics had 49 construction robots under development, with the total area of pilot projects exceeding 300,000 square meters.

Country Garden has also accelerated the deployment of catering robots across China. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Qianxi Robotics Group has developed over 80 robotics devices and software systems, capable of preparing and serving Chinese cuisine, hot pot and noodles, among other types of food.

Country Garden is committed to developing its modern agriculture business. In 2020, Country Garden Agriculture registered six patents in Bifidobacterium adolescentis and its application, a molecular marker of rice's appearance, as well as the direct PCR amplification of millet leaves. The company has gradually established many quality-focused projects including the Wuhan Hannan "China Seed Valley", Zhaoqing Agriculture Industry Park and Yunnan Baoshan Agriculture Industry Park.

Being green and eco-friendly has been Country Garden's guiding principle when it comes to operations

Guided by its business philosophy of being green and eco-friendly, Country Garden has achieved sustainable development in terms of green buildings and green construction. In 2020, the company constructed 64 new projects in line with the national assessment standard for green buildings, of which 46 are certified as GB green buildings. In addition, 6 projects were constructed based on LEED standards, with a combined area of 39,454 square meters, as well as 111 sponge city projects with a floor area reaching 7.7682 million square meters.

The report disclosed environmental performance in strict accordance with international standards and domestic requirements. Country Garden's carbon dioxide emissions have decreased by more than 39% for three consecutive years, setting a benchmark in energy saving and carbon reduction across the industry.

Country Garden has been committed to constantly improving its ESG management. In December 2020, the company successfully launched its ESG data management platform, accelerating the digital transformation of corporate governance.

Deepening its engagement in charity and social services

For years, Country Garden has been actively engaged in charity and social services while fulfilling its social responsibilities.

To date, Country Garden has donated more than 8.7 billion yuan to public welfare programs in China and has participated in targeted poverty relief projects in 57 counties across 16 provinces, lifting over 490,000 people out of poverty.

Country Garden has been recognized by many authoritative institutions for its unremitting efforts to advocate for sustainable development. The company climbed to 147th place in the 2020 Fortune Global 500 list, making it the list's highest-ranking property developer. In 2021, Country Garden ranks 140th on Forbes Global 2000 ranking of the world's largest public companies, representing the 12th year in a row that the company has been included on the list.

Looking ahead, Country Garden will continue to promote sustainable development. In response to the Chinese government's targets of achieving peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, and with corporate social responsibilities and environment protection in mind, the company plans to continue its high-quality and sustainable development, with the aim of succeeding in the next centuries to come.

SOURCE Country Garden Holdings

