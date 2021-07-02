Logo
Delta Announces AGM Results

ACCESSWIRE
Jul 02, 2021
KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

Frank Candido, Andre C. Tessier, Roy Millington, Kevin B. Heather and Sara Marcotte Paquet were all re-elected as Directors of the Company.

The shareholders appointed KPMG as auditors of the Company and re-approved the Company's stock option plan.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

  • DELTA-1, 45 km2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.
  • DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 170 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 36M shares outstanding has a fully funded exploration for 2021 and in addition, is set to receive $1 M in scaled payments, starting August 1st 2021, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

Frank Candido

Chairman of the Board

www.deltaresources.ca

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Delta Resources Limited
Frank Candido, Chairman, VP Corporate Communications
Tel : 514-969-5530
[email protected]
or
Andre Tessier, CEO and President
Tel: 613-328-1581
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the samples may be proximal to a rich bedrock source for the gold; the possibility of the same source for gold mineralization; and the initiation of a property-scale till survey in September. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

SOURCE: Delta Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654027/Delta-Announces-AGM-Results

