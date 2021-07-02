NV Gold Appoints John Watson as CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation ( TSXV:NVX, Financial)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, after five years of service to NV Gold Corporation, with the last two as CEO, Mr. Peter A. Ball has resigned from his positions as President and CEO and a Director of NV Gold to pursue new opportunities.

During his time with the Company, Peter has overseen and been part of many changes. Under his leadership, our exploration portfolio has grown and new programs have been instituted.

"We are grateful for Mr. Ball's efforts on behalf of NV Gold and wish him great success in all his ventures going forward", said John Watson, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "I continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and have been asked to serve as Interim CEO as our Board of Directors begins the process of permanently filling the position. Mr. Ball has built a solid team at NVX, and I have great confidence in our staff's ability to make this a smooth transition and look forward to a successful exploration program in 2021."

Mr. Ball has agreed to continue as an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition in CEO to John Watson.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2021 will be NV Gold's busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson

Chairman & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

John Watson, Chairman & CEO

Phone: 1-303-674-9400

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation

