Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

Rocket Group ApS

Notice is hereby given that Rocket Group ApS, CVR. no. 35403124, which is the joint holding company of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, the CEO and co-founder of the Company, and Alexander Dominic Cassoni, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 6,084,827 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021.

Following the redelivery of lent shares, Rocket Group ApS holds 11,249,061 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 19.47 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

Lars Wiberg Ettrup

As a consequence of the above arrangement, the indirect ownership of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO, amounts to 15.62 per cent (including shareholdings through Ettrup Invest ApS, CVR. no. 33638655).

NCP-IVS Fund III K/S

Notice is hereby given that, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S, CVR. no. 33772742, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 7,308,030 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" on 28 June 2021.

Following the redelivery of lent shares, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S holds 13,838,406 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 23.95 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-07-02 17:30 CEST.

