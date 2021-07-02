5 Restaurant and Confectioner Stocks to Indulge In

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Restaurant and Confectioner Stocks to Indulge In

Stocks to consider as popular donut chain files for IPO

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jul 02, 2021

Summary

  • Krispy Kreme gained over 17% on Thursday.
  • The popular donut chain sees growth potential in indulgence food sales.
  • Investors can find opportunities in restaurant and confectioner stocks with high profitability.
Article's Main Image

In light of Krispy Kreme Inc. (

DNUT, Financial) surging more than 17% on its first day of trading, five restaurant and confectioner stocks with high financial strength and profitability as of Friday are Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG, Financial), Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH, Financial), Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR, Financial), Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY, Financial) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Popular donut chain Krispy Kreme resumes public trading following five-year hiatus

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based donut chain gained more than 17% on Thursday, following the pricing of its initial public offering at $17 per share Wednesday evening. Krispy Kreme went private in 2016 following 16 years of public trading since 2000.

Over its 83-year history, Krispy Kreme has developed a broad customer base: The donut chain sold 1.3 billion donuts across 30 countries during fiscal 2020. Krispy Kreme’s original glazed donut can be served hot; further, the company’s donut shops have an iconic “Hot Now” light to warn customers that the donuts are hot and ready.

Krispy Kreme also said that indulgence foods like donuts, sweets and other fast-casual foods have performed well during economic downturns, including 4% growth during the 2008 financial crisis and 4.3% growth during the coronavirus pandemic. The company believes that consumers may occasionally want an indulgence regardless of the environment.

As such, investors may find opportunities in restaurant and confectioner stocks with high financial strength and profitability. GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed five companies with financial strength rank and profitability rank of at least 6.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill (

CMG, Financial) operates a network of fast-casual restaurants, each offering items like burritos, quesadillas and taco bowls. GuruFocus ranks the Newport Beach, California-based company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins and returns outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

1410712566451261440.png

Gurus with large holdings in Chipotle include Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

1410713555627528192.png

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse (

TXRH, Financial) operates casual-dining restaurants that serve food items like steaks and pork ribs. GuruFocus ranks the Louisville, Kentucky-based company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

1410724655874035712.png

Gurus with holdings in Texas Roadhouse include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates.

1410724934124163072.png

Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries (

TR, Financial) manufactures and sells a wide range of candy products, including Tootsie Rolls, Dots and Blow Pops. GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming more than 70% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming more than 60% of global confectioner companies.

1410726813075886080.png

Chuy’s

Chuy’s (

CHUY, Financial) operates a network of restaurants that serve Mexican food items like enchiladas, fajitas, tacos and burritos. GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 6 out of 10: Even though three-year ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>revenue and ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>earnings growth rates underperform more than 55% of global competitors, Chuy’s has a high ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that outperforms over 80% of global restaurant companies.

1410975616873910272.png

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (

RMCF, Financial) manufactures a wide range of chocolate and caramel products. GuruFocus ranks the Durango, Colorado-based company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios outperforming more than 66% of global competitors.

1410998004088950784.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar