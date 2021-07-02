INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 317 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $14 per share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China stated it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked Didi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $1.09 per share, or 6%, during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased DiDi securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

