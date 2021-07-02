CAE concludes acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' Military Training business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CAE concludes acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' Military Training business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, July 2, 2021

MONTREAL, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced that it has formally concluded the previously announced acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' Military Training business for US$1.05 billion subject to customary adjustments (the "Acquisition"). As announced earlier this week, all regulatory approvals were obtained and now all other closing conditions have been met.

As previously announced, a portion of the purchase price of the Acquisition and other related transaction costs was financed using the net proceeds from the private placements of C$700 million (approximately US$550 million) aggregate amount of subscription receipts issued by CAE to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and GIC Private Limited. Upon closing of the Acquisition, the common shares of CAE issuable pursuant to the 22,400,000 subscription receipts were automatically issued through the facilities of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in accordance with the terms of the subscription receipts, on a one-for-one basis. The transfer register maintained by the subscription receipt agent for the subscription receipts will be closed as at the close of business today.

The subscription receipts and the common shares of CAE have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or province of Canada and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to U.S. persons or in Canada except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or Canadian securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, Canada or elsewhere.

The following links will take you to CAE's previous announcements related to the acquisition of L3Harris' Military Training business.

June 28, 2021 -- https://www.cae.com/news-events/press-releases/cae-receives-regulatory-approvals-for-acquisition-of-l3harris-technologies-military-training-business

March 1, 2021 -- https://www.cae.com/news-events/press-releases/cae-to-acquire-l3harris-technologies-military-training-business-for-us105-billion

About CAE

CAE is a high-technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc and @CAE_Defence
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

favicon.png?sn=MO29545&sd=2021-07-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-concludes-acquisition-of-l3harris-technologies-military-training-business-301325080.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO29545&Transmission_Id=202107021300PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO29545&DateId=20210702
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment