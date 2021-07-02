Omega Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:OHI, Financial) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2021 second quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “2Q 2021 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.

Analysts and investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call (877) 511-2891. The Canadian toll-free dial-in number is (855) 669-9657. All other international participants can use the dial-in number (412) 902-4140. Ask the operator to be connected to the “Omega Healthcare Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.”

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

