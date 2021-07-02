Logo
All For One's Hit Musical Dramedy, Drama Drama, Now Available Free On Amazon Prime

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July 2, 2021

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM", or the "Company"), an entertainment marketing company, is excited to announce that its new motion picture, Drama Drama, is now available on Amazon Prime and can be streamed for free over the leading SVOD platform by Amazon's 200 million subscribers.

Drama Drama, the movie facet of AFOM's multifaceted Drama Drama media initiative, is the quintessential teen "coming of age" musical dramedy about the nuances of the high school experience and tells the fictional back story of the girls in the musical group, Drama Drama. The movie has already been featured in J14, Girl's World, In Touch, LifeStyle, Star, and Billboard Magazine, among other publications.

AFOM's CEO, Brian Lukow stated, "We plan on releasing Drama Drama through several windows, and we are excited that so many Amazon Prime customers will now have access to the movie. We have received tremendous feedback so far. This is resonating with our target audience – the story, the girls, the songs, the choreography – and we look forward to watching these talented young ladies reach an entire generation of girls."

For those without an Amazon Prime account, Drama Drama will remain available for a rental fee of $4.95 across more than two dozen TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) platforms.

As previously announced, the Drama Drama soundtrack is currently available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. On August 1, Drama Drama is due to release the group's first new single since the debut of the movie.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects specifically targeting the tween demographic, which is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. Known as "Generation I" (for "Internet"), this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have never known a world that doesn't revolve around the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing Drama Drama, a new movie musical that tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources, including domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack sales, live performances, and additional ancillary sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

Contact: Brian Lukow, Email: [email protected] Phone: 1 (914)-574-6174

favicon.png?sn=LN32030&sd=2021-07-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-for-ones-hit-musical-dramedy-drama-drama-now-available-free-on-amazon-prime-301325168.html

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN32030&Transmission_Id=202107021448PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN32030&DateId=20210702
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

