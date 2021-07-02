Logo
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Announce 2021 Second Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 2, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) expects to report its 2021 second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Huntington_Logo.jpg

Conference Call / Webcast Information
Huntington's management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID #13720782.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Friday, August 6, 2021, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13720782.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $175 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,100 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=CL31940&sd=2021-07-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-to-announce-2021-second-quarter-earnings-and-hold-earnings-conference-call-july-29-2021-301325106.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.

