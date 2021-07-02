/C O R R E C T I O N -- Digimarc Corporation/

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Digimarc Corporation/

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 2, 2021

In the news release, Digimarc Welcomes Digital Transformation Leader Ravi Kumar to its Board of Directors, issued 02-Jul-2021 by Digimarc Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the effective date in paragraph one, first sentence, should read "effective June 28, 2021" rather than "effective June 26, 2021" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Digimarc Welcomes Digital Transformation Leader Ravi Kumar to its Board of Directors

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection, announced today that Ravi Kumar, a globally-renowned thought leader and executive, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021. His appointment complements and extends the Board's current expertise in global enterprise digital disruption, ecosystem building through global alliances and partnerships and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and related data and analytics, among other areas, and supports Digimarc's strategic focus on helping businesses embrace digital transformation to deliver more value to their customers.

Ravi_Kumar.jpg

Kumar is President at Infosys, a leading global IT consulting and services company, where he leads the Global Services Organization across all industry segments. He drives digital transformation, consulting, traditional technology and engineering services, along with the data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package application service lines. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Infosys Business Process Management (BPM). Kumar also oversees Infosys Public Services and the consulting services subsidiary of Infosys. He chairs the Boards of the digital companies Kaleidoscope, Guidevision, Wongdoody and Simplus that Infosys has acquired. He also oversees Infosys business in Latin America, Japan and China.

He is on the Board of Governors of the New York Academy of Sciences and the Board of AdvanceCT-Economic Dev Board of the State of Connecticut.

"I'm excited to join the Board of Digimarc and contribute to the company's success driving digital transformation and modernization for its customers," said Kumar. "Digimarc is well-positioned to help businesses reimagine and reinvent themselves by providing solutions that allow them to accelerate progress in critical areas, such as improving sustainability practices and protecting consumer health and safety."

"Ravi is a respected thought leader in the technology transformation space, and he brings unparalleled expertise to the Board. He will undoubtedly be a true inspiration to all Digimarc stakeholders," said Riley McCormack, President & CEO, Digimarc. "His philosophy that 'technology is transforming the world,' combined with his first-hand experience helping top companies manage digital disruption will be an invaluable asset on the Board. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the Team."

Kumar is a global authority on the Future of Work, Workplaces and Workforce, and is regularly invited by business and popular media to speak on these topics.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

digimarc_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF31897A&sd=2021-07-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-welcomes-digital-transformation-leader-ravi-kumar-to-its-board-of-directors-301325096.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF31897&Transmission_Id=202107021405PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF31897A&DateId=20210702
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment