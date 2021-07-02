Norfolk Southern to hold second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call July 28

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will announce its second-quarter financial results during a conference call and live internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 28. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance and a press release will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section .

What: Norfolk Southern Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. EDT How to participate: Teleconference: 877-869-3847 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.) Live webcast: Go to www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section. Presentations: Materials will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section. Audio replay: Audio replay: Following the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 and access number 13721207 until August 4, 2021. The replay also will be available as an MP3 downloadable podcast in the Investors section of the company's website.

For electronic notification of earnings events, subscribe to NSInvest , Norfolk Southern's email distribution list for news releases on earnings and issues pertaining to the financial performance of Norfolk Southern Corporation.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

