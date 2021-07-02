Physicians Realty Trust Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.265 per share and the market cap of $3.9 billion, Physicians Realty Trust stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Physicians Realty Trust is shown in the chart below.

Because Physicians Realty Trust is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 0.5% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Physicians Realty Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Physicians Realty Trust is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Physicians Realty Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of Physicians Realty Trust over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Physicians Realty Trust has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $443.4 million and earnings of $0.32 a share. Its operating margin is 28.68%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Physicians Realty Trust is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Physicians Realty Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Physicians Realty Trust’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Physicians Realty Trust’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Physicians Realty Trust’s ROIC is 2.87 while its WACC came in at 5.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Physicians Realty Trust is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Physicians Realty Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

