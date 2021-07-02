SI-BONE, Inc. Announces the Introduction of the SI-BONE SImulator™ Powered by Medability for iFuse Surgeon Training and Education

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., ( SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced the worldwide launch of the SI-BONE SImulator™.



The SI-BONE SImulator module is an innovative training simulation system that provides surgeons a next generation platform to learn new SI-BONE sacropelvic procedures, sharpen existing surgical technique skills and prepare for iFuse procedures, all in the comfort of their office. The SI-BONE SImulator was developed and designed by SI-BONE and Medability, based on Medability’s SimBone™ simulation platform. It takes advantage of Medability’s revolutionary radiation-free simulation technology to provide an immersive hands-on training experience, including virtual x-ray, CT imaging and navigation. The unique, portable system can be used in a surgeon’s office or any other convenient location, without the need for a C-arm or other radiation-based imaging equipment. The SImulator uses standard iFuse instruments and implants, and allows training on patient-specific anatomies including normal male, normal female, or dysmorphic sacrum, using three interchangeable synthetic pelvic inserts.

“At SI-BONE, we have invested in a truly revolutionary technology that allows us to bring a realistic training and educational experience directly to our surgeons in the convenience of their office,” said Carlton Reckling, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at SI-BONE. “Today, we are the only provider in the sacropelvic space using this training modality. Medability has been a great partner through the entire development and implementation of this novel and patient-specific simulation technology for hands-on training. Given the challenges associated with traveling and group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SI-BONE SImulator has been a tremendous asset allowing us to provide a high-quality educational experience to surgeons interested in performing SI joint fusion and Bedrock pelvic fixation procedures.”

The SI-BONE SImulator™, Powered by Medability, is now being used throughout the U.S. and Europe for primary lateral minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion procedures with the iFuse Implant System®, the iFuse Bedrock™ Procedure and intra-articular SI joint injections. It has been successfully used with large groups, as well as in one-on-one individual sessions. The synthetic tissue and pelvic inserts, are reused or recycled.

“Medability is proud to work with a visionary and innovative partner like SI-BONE, to facilitate access to safe and high-quality training for surgeons and sales representatives worldwide. Our customer-focused team develops scalable training solutions to drive our partners’ success and enable immersive hands-on training, anywhere and any time,” said Dr. Patrick Wucherer, CEO and Co-Founder of Medability.

Get Trained www.si-bone.com/simulator

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the sacroiliac (SI) joint with the iFuse Implant System®. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse implant, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse implant ( www.si-bone.com/results ). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. SI-BONE SImulator is a trademark of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2021 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso, CFA

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Joe Powers

[email protected]

Source: SI-BONE, Inc.

About Medability

Medability is a provider of customized high-fidelity mixed reality simulators enabling guided teaching and hands-on training of minimally invasive therapeutic and diagnostic interventions in orthopedics, spine surgery and neurosurgery.

The SimBone™ simulation platform is an innovative tech-enabled training and sales tool. It provides medical device companies and training institutions with a simple, fast and affordable solution for high-quality hands-on training anywhere and any time. Leveraging deep training expertise, integrated high-end technology, built-in assessment and data analytics, the SimBone™ lets you educate faster at lower costs, shorten sales cycles and generate more leads.

Medability and SimBone are registered trademarks of Medability GmbH. ©2021 Medability GmbH. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Dr. Patrick Wucherer

[email protected]

Find out more about the revolutionary SimBone™ simulation platform: www.medability.de

Find out more about the SI-BONE SImulator: www.si-bone.com/simulator