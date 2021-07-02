Jack Henry & Associates Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Jack Henry & Associates (NAS:JKHY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $165.82 per share and the market cap of $12.3 billion, Jack Henry & Associates stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Jack Henry & Associates is shown in the chart below.

Because Jack Henry & Associates is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.80% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Jack Henry & Associates has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35, which is worse than 86% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Jack Henry & Associates is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Jack Henry & Associates is fair. This is the debt and cash of Jack Henry & Associates over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Jack Henry & Associates has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.7 billion and earnings of $3.88 a share. Its operating margin of 22.07% better than 90% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Jack Henry & Associates’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Jack Henry & Associates over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Jack Henry & Associates is 7.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 5.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Jack Henry & Associates’s ROIC is 14.76 while its WACC came in at 4.60. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Jack Henry & Associates is shown below:

In closing, Jack Henry & Associates (NAS:JKHY, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Jack Henry & Associates stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

