American Tower Plans Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its second quarter 2021 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 29, 2021 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

Call Date:

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Call Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Call Dial in:

(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

(234) 720-6979 International

Access Code: 3233043

Online Info:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.americantower.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fwebcasts%2F

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

Replay Dates:

July 29, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET – August 12, 2021 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in:

(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

(402) 970-0847 International

Access Code: 4401323

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005406/en/

