SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of CAHC, CADE, GNPK, and FTCV Mergers

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ CM: CAHC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CA Healthcare’s agreement to merge with LumiraDx Limited. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ca-healthcare-acquisition-corp.

Cadence Bancorporation (: CADE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cadence’s agreement to be acquired by BancorpSouth Bank (“BancorpSouth”). Under the terms of the agreement, Cadence’s shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cadence-bancorporation.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (: GNPK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Genesis Park’s agreement to merge with Redwire, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-genesis-park-acquisition-corp.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ GS: FTCV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fintech’s agreement to merge with eToro Group Ltd. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fintech-acquisition-corp-v.

