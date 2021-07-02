Logo
Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 2, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 51,000 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 5 newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

Dynavax_Logo.jpg

The stock options were granted on July 1, 2021 at an exercise price of $10.23 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Dynavax common stock on the date of grant. Each stock option granted has a 7-year term and vests over three years, with one-third of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining shares vesting 1/36 per month in equal installments, subject to continued service with Dynavax through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant and Dynavax' 2021 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted January 9, 2021 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Dynavax Contacts:
Nicole Arndt, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF31402&sd=2021-07-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301324808.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF31402&Transmission_Id=202107021605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF31402&DateId=20210702
