Four Seasons Education Files Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2021

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.sijiedu.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education. The Company's vision is to unlock students' intellectual potential through high quality and effective education that can profoundly benefit students' academic, career and life prospects. The Company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The Company's proprietary educational content is designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logic abilities. The Company develops its educational content through a systematic development process and updates it regularly based on student performance and feedback. Such process allows the Company to effectively drive better learning outcomes and serve students of different ages, aptitude levels and learning objectives. The Company's faculty is led by a group of experienced senior educators, including recognized scholars, award-winning teachers. Over the years, the quality of the Company's education services has been demonstrated by its student outstanding academic performance.

For more information, please visit http://ir.sijiedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Olivia Li
Tel: +86-21-6317 6678
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN31925&sd=2021-07-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-education-files-fiscal-year-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301325224.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.

