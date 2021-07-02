JetBlue Flies West to Idaho with Only Nonstop Service Between Boise and the Northeast

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JetBlue Flies West to Idaho with Only Nonstop Service Between Boise and the Northeast

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service at Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho, with the airline’s first flight departing New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) just after 4 o’clock this afternoon. New summer seasonal service operates four times weekly now through Labor Day with plans to resume flying in summer 2022.

“With new service in Boise we’re once again diversifying the JetBlue route map, advancing our New York focus city strategy and growing our customer base by connecting more people to the places they want to go,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “Boise is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and our new flights land at the perfect time to meet growing demand with the only nonstop service between Idaho’s capital and the Northeast.”

Boise becomes JetBlue’s first destination in Idaho and the 31st state served by the airline. Boise is a rare blend of urban and outdoors, active and relaxing, family-friendly and welcoming. It has unique sites and attractions, diverse cultural offerings and unlimited recreation, including close access to some of the country’s most sought after white water rafting and skiing destinations. At the foot of the scenic Boise Front, Boise boasts several Fortune 500 companies with national and international headquarters or divisions, sprawling high-tech campuses and a major university with a distinctive blue football field. This city, with a river running through it, enjoys its easily accessible outdoors as much as its eclectic urban offerings.

“When you’re in Boise, you’ll have the opportunity to explore almost 200 miles of trails, all accessible within minutes of downtown, said Carrie Westergard, Executive Director, Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our walkable, welcoming downtown is an incredible jumping-off point for some of the West’s best whitewater or other seasonal adventures, like our community-owned ski area just 16 miles up the road from your hotel room. Top that off with booming wine, craft beer and culinary industries and you’ve got a very busy and rewarding visit.”

“Idaho is excited to welcome travelers from the Northeast to experience our culture, history and outdoors,” said Diane Norton, Idaho Tourism Manager. “Boise is the perfect gateway for day trips or extended getaways.”

JetBlue is now the only airline operating nonstop service between Boise and the Northeast. The route to New York City is the longest-range route operated from Boise Airport, which is a department of the City of Boise. Operations in its current location began in 1938 and a terminal expansion was completed in 2003. Today, the airport has two concourses, comprised of 23 gates, and hosts multiple restaurants and retail shops. This summer, an average of 83 daily flights depart the airport and in 2019, a record high of more than 4.1 million travelers passed through the airport.

“Our community is delighted to welcome JetBlue to the Boise Airport with their low-fares and award-winning service,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “This is a huge win for our customers who can now fly nonstop to New York City, spending more time in the Big Apple and less time getting there.”

JetBlue operates Boise flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

  1. JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.
  1. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210702005446r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005446/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment