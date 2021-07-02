Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV ( MCAFU, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.



The units are listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “MCAFU” on June 30, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “MCAF,” and “MCAFR,” respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as sole book running manager in the offering. Maxim Group LLC acted as an underwriter and financial advisor in connection with the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV



Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV

Dr. Suying Liu

Chairman, CEO and CFO

311 W 43rd St, 12th Fl, New York, NY 10036

(646) 493-6558